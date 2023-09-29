Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.14.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.08 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $123.43 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,382,338. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

