Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Pharvaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of PHVS opened at $20.27 on Monday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

