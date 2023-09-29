Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BCS lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barclays by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Barclays by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

