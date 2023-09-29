Argus Begins Coverage on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $123.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.