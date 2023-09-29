Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

