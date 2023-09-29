Mizuho Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $186.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $190.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.53.

Shares of AVB opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

