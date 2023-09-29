Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Aramark has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 59.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

