Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. 92 Resources reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

