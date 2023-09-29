Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $27.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.99.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $26,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,769.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $26,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,769.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,811. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 416,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

