Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

VBLT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.82. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

