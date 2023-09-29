Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

VBLT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.82. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

