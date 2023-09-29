Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
VBLT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.82. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.32.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
