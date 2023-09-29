Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

