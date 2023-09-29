Northland Securities Upgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Outperform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TER. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.87.

Teradyne stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

