Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.3 %

WING stock opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

