DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

WW International Stock Performance

WW International stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.83.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

