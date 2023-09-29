Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.67.

Siltronic Stock Performance

SSLLF stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $92.05.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $439.46 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

