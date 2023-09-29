Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWODF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 107 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.