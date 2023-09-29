StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.