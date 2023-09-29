StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.