Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

WTSHF stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.87%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

