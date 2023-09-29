Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $560.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.75. Alector has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,032,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 1,675,436 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

