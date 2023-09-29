HC Wainwright Trims AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Target Price to $5.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.23. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.