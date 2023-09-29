Morgan Stanley Downgrades Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRSF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRSF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CFRSF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.33.
