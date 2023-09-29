National Bank Financial Trims H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Target Price to C$3.25

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

HEOFF opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $165.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.63. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

About H2O Innovation

(Get Free Report)

See Also

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.