CLSA Lowers Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

