Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of RYKKY stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $13.62.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
