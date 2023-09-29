Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 739

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 739 ($9.02) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNXGF. Barclays raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.73) to GBX 718 ($8.77) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 680 ($8.30) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

PNXGF opened at $6.50 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

