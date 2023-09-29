Berenberg Bank Boosts Supreme (LON:SUP) Price Target to GBX 205

Supreme (LON:SUP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Supreme Trading Up 3.7 %

LON SUP opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £130.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,115.00 and a beta of 1.18. Supreme has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.01.

Supreme Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

