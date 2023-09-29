Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 490 ($5.98) price target on the stock.

OGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Origin Enterprises Trading Down 2.7 %

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

OGN opened at GBX 3.27 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.58. Origin Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The company has a market cap of £3.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,539.68%.

About Origin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.