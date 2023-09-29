Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.09.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

