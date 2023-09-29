Affimed’s (AFMD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFMD. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Affimed stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

