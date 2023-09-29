StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

