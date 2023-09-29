NIOX Group’s (NIOX) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 77 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

NIOX Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NIOX Group stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 1.06. NIOX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.10 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.87.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo in patients.

