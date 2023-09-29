tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
TBLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
