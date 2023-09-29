tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TBLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:TBLD opened at GBX 7.63 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.55 million, a PE ratio of 152.50 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.12. tinyBuild has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 122 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 2.55.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

