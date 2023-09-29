Videndum’s (VID) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Videndum Stock Down 9.0 %

Videndum stock opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 298.44 ($3.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,360 ($16.61). The stock has a market cap of £139.57 million, a PE ratio of 434.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 534.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

