Videndum’s (VID) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Videndum Stock Down 9.0 %
Videndum stock opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 298.44 ($3.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,360 ($16.61). The stock has a market cap of £139.57 million, a PE ratio of 434.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 534.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Videndum Company Profile
