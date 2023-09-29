Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.20.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1826 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

