Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Pandora A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $861.26 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

