Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.68.

NYSE BE opened at $13.22 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,137,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,325,000 after buying an additional 133,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

