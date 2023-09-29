TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded TOD’S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

TDPAY opened at $4.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

