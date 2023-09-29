Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given New $2.60 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from $2.85 to $2.60 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GROY. National Bankshares set a $2.85 target price on Gold Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.30 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 464.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

