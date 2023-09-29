UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

CHEF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

CHEF opened at $21.44 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,914.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,200,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 124.3% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

