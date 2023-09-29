Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

