Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.40.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $785.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

