HSBC Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chart Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.60.

GTLS opened at $169.44 on Monday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -368.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

