Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.24 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

