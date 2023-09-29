Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.90 to $16.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $16.08 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

