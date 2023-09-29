Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $75.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $68.49 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.