Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.
Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENSC opened at $1.36 on Monday. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.
Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
