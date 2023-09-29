Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.
GLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Golar LNG by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,900 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $30,655,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $23,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
