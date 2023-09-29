Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYYF. UBS Group cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays cut Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $710.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,146.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,449.94. Adyen has a 1-year low of $660.00 and a 1-year high of $1,886.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

