Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOSSY

Hugo Boss Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.