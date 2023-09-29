Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) PT Raised to SEK 280 at Morgan Stanley

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley to SEK 280 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIOVF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to SEK 320 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $463.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.52 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 15.52%. On average, analysts predict that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

